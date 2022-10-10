ATS arrests eight members of Bangla terror outfit

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested eight terrorists associated with the Bangladeshi terror module Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who were also active members of Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).

They were arrested mostly from Saharanpur and Bahraich districts and had also been active in the adjoining state of Uttarakhand, the UP ATS said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Lukman of Saharanpur, Kari Shahzad of Saharanpur, Mohammad Mukhtar of Saharanpur, Mudassar of Haridwar, Kamil of Saharanpur, Nawazish Ansari of Saharnpur, Mohammad Alim of Saharnpur and Alinoor of Gopal Ganj district Bangladesh, who was residing in Haridwar.

In India, Alinoor was using fake identities of Inam-ul-Haq, Jahangir Mandal and was residing in Salempur locality in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand.

According to the ATS, Alinoor was initially working as a teacher at a madrasa in Pani Khera in Gopalpara district, Assam.

“The ATS has arrested eight members of the Bangladeshi terrorist module Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. Their names came to light during recent nationwide raids of the NIA against PFI,” said Naveen Arora, UP ATS chief.

On the basis of information gathered from those arrested during raids against the PFI, these eight members of the Bangladeshi terrorist module have been arrested, Arora added.

Senior members of the Bangladeshi terrorist module have also been identified. They are Abdul Talha, Ahsaan, Mufakkir and Akil Ahmed Shaikh.

According to the ATS, Abdul Talha is absconding. He has been using several pseudonyms, including Mufti Hussain (in Saharanpur) and Masoom (in Haridwar). He was also using fake identities of Zakir Bhai and Samiullah.

He is also wanted by the NIA’s Bhopal unit and the STF, West Bengal. The UP ATS has also lodged an FIR against Talha in Lucknow.

Ahsaan and Akil Ahmad Shaikh were arrested by the Bhopal unit of the NIA on March 14 this year. Ahsaan is a native of Gopalganj, Bangladesh and Shaikh belongs to Bihar. Mufakkir, who is originally a native of Bangladesh, was arrested by the Bhopal unit of the NIA on August 6 this year.