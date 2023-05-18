AURA 2023 – Radiance of talent lights up Lucknow’s IT College

AURA 2023, the two-day, annual inter-college cultural festival of Isabella Thoburn College, was inaugurated on Thursday.

Students participate in an event as part of AURA 2023 in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jasmine Jain, joint commissioner of the special task force at the headquarters of the department of commercial tax and an alumna of the college, was the chief guest.

Welcoming the chief guest, the principal, Vinita Prakash observed that the College has a proud heritage of its alumnae excelling in all walks of life. Jain, in her address, shared fond memories of her journey in the college. She advised students to be cautious of what they post on social media and motivated them to take part in sports for holistic, all-round development.

Formal events:

Nrityanjali, the odyssey of semi-classical dance was the event that kick-started AURA 2023. Swaranjali, an Indian folk group singing event, echoed the essence of unity in diversity. In ‘Clash of Ideas’, the English debate competition, participants deliberated on the topic ‘Artificial Intelligence.’ ‘Hop Till You Drop’, the street dance event, showcased talented performers putting their best foot forward on the dance floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Age of Ultron, the photography event, aimed at giving space to shutterbugs to showcase their skills and their ability to frame the perfect shot. Henna tattoo, (Mehndi) centred around the theme of Indian culture wherein competitors displayed intricate henna designs. In ‘Author’s Alliance’, the self-composed English poetry competition, participants proved their literary mettle by composing and reciting poems on the topic ‘Complexity of human emotions’.

The programme for the first day concluded with the fashion show, titled Modern Luxe, which revolved around the theme ‘Idiosyncratic: Bohemian Era,’ showcasing unique and unconventional creations.