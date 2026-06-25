Autistic children, three-generation families perform at Bhatkhande cultural programme

: For the first time, children with autism performed during the cultural programme organised after the month-long summer workshops at the Kalamandapam auditorium of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday. Kathak exponent Prof Purnima Pandey was the chief guest.

Event underway (HT Photo)

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Vice-chancellor prof Mandvi Singh said conventional educational institutions often hesitate to train children with autism alongside mainstream students. She said Bhatkhande remains committed to integrating such children into the mainstream through art and culture.

“This event is a crucial milestone in the university’s centenary celebrations, and the primary objective of providing a dedicated platform to these special children is to help them carve out a distinct and dignified identity in society,” she said.

The cultural evening began with a performance by Rhythm Sarkar, a child with autism, who under the guidance of Vaishnavi Mishra impressed the audience with his Bharatnatyam presentation of Pushpanjali, Guru Vandana and Deep Geet.

Another autistic child, Siddhi Sharma, presented the Pahari folk dance ‘Sun Sun Sajan’, choreographed by Mohit Kapoor. Her performance received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Misha Singh, under the direction of Jayshika Singh, showcased the colours of Kathak by performing complex tukras, tihais and kavitts set to Teental. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Misha Singh, under the direction of Jayshika Singh, showcased the colours of Kathak by performing complex tukras, tihais and kavitts set to Teental. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme also featured performances by families on the same stage, including grandparents and grandchildren, parents and children, and groups representing three generations together. Teachers, staff members, researchers and a large number of university students were present on the occasion.