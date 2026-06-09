Lucknow, Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver here for allegedly sexually harassing two women who were on their way to take an exam in his vehicle, officials said.

Auto driver arrested in Lucknow for sexually harassing 2 women passengers

The incident took place in Lucknow's Para police station area on Monday morning, and the accused driver was arrested in the night following an encounter with the police.

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In a statement issued late on Monday night, police said that the accused picked up two women, who were travelling to take an exam and had boarded his auto-rickshaw near the Charbagh bus stand for Alambagh.

However, instead of taking them to Alambagh, he drove them to a secluded area near the Ramlila Ground in the Para police station area and attempted to assault them.

When they resisted, he beat and abused them, due to which the women sustained serious injuries.

A case was registered under sections 75 , 76 , 115 , 118 and 352 of the BNS, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the accused's auto-rickshaw in the Para police station area and asked him to stop. However, the suspect opened fire on the team.

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{{^usCountry}} Police retaliated in self-defence, and the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to Rani Laxmi Bai Hospital for treatment, the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police retaliated in self-defence, and the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to Rani Laxmi Bai Hospital for treatment, the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have recovered the vehicle used in the crime, a country-made pistol, and live and spent cartridges from the accused.

The arrested criminal was identified as Haseeb, a resident of the Sandila police station area of Hardoi district.

During interrogation, it came to light that Haseeb was a habitual offender.

In 2024, he committed a similar crime in Hardoi district, where he picked up a woman in an auto-rickshaw, took her to a secluded spot and raped her.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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