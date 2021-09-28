Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayodhya Dham shopkeepers’ rehab: HC disposes of petition with liberty to petitioners to approach DM

Traders of Ayodhya Dham had been opposing the road widening project, saying it would affect hundreds of shopkeepers whose commercial establishments would have to be demolished
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 08:02 PM IST
In protest against the road widening project, traders of Ayodhya Dham had kept their establishments closed on September 23. All sweat meat shops at Hanuman Garhi road also remained shut in protest (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court disposed of a writ petition seeking directives to the state government to rehabilitate shopkeepers of Hanuman Garhi road before their establishments are demolished for the road widening project.

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Abdul Moin on Monday said: “Considering the submissions made by the learned counsel for the parties and going through the record, we feel it appropriate to dispose of the writ petition with liberty to the petitioners to approach the district magistrate, Ayodhya/opposite party.”

“In case the petitioners prefer any representation to the opposite party no.2/ district magistrate, Ayodhya, he is expected to decide the same in accordance with law and after giving opportunity of hearing to the petitioners, expeditiously,” added the court.

“The writ petition is disposed of accordingly,” order the court.

To recall, traders of Ayodhya Dham (old Ayodhya) had been opposing the road widening project. According to them, the mega project would affect hundreds of shopkeepers whose commercial establishments would have to be demolished.

In protest against the project, traders of Ayodhya Dham had kept their establishments closed on September 23. All sweat meat shops at Hanuman Garhi road also remained shut in protest.

