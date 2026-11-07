Ayodhya to dazzle on Deepotsav 2026 with 30 lakh diyas, culture events and drone-laser shows

The 10th edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, on Saturday, aims to create a world record with 30 lakh diyas. 2,100 drones, laser show, and around 2,500 performers.

An artiste giving final touches to the sand art in Ayodhya

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We take a look at the events that are taking place in the temple city where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present. Other ministers and dignatories will be present on the occasion.

New world record in making!

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

During the Deepotsav, to be held at Ram Ki Paidi and other places in Ayodhya, 30 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) will be lit up on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to beat last year’s Guinness Book for World Record of 26 lakh diyas. Around 35,000 students will take part in the arrangements.

Preparations in full swing ahead of the Deepaotsav

Of diyas, sand art and rangoli

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ram Katha Park will be decorated with lotuses, kalash and diyas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will enter the main event venue at Ram Katha Park through this route. Artists have showcased their creativity and skills with impressive designs in form of Rangoli featuring various religious and traditional motifs. A grand 2,500-square-foot ceremonial installation is being created at Ram Ki Paidi to welcome the deities. Renowned Bihar-based artist Madhurendra Kumar is crafting a divine darbar using 220 tonnes of sand from the Saryu river. The display will feature the Shri Ram Temple along with images of the divine family. Grand arti at saryu bank {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ram Katha Park will be decorated with lotuses, kalash and diyas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will enter the main event venue at Ram Katha Park through this route. Artists have showcased their creativity and skills with impressive designs in form of Rangoli featuring various religious and traditional motifs. A grand 2,500-square-foot ceremonial installation is being created at Ram Ki Paidi to welcome the deities. Renowned Bihar-based artist Madhurendra Kumar is crafting a divine darbar using 220 tonnes of sand from the Saryu river. The display will feature the Shri Ram Temple along with images of the divine family. Grand arti at saryu bank {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The grand aarti, to be held on the banks of the Saryu river, will convey messages of women’s empowerment, spiritual consciousness and social harmony. 60 women associated with the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya will participate under the leadership of Brahma Kumari Shashi.

Drone show on Ramayana theme

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A spectacle featuring 2,100 indigenous drones will bring scenes from the Ramayana to life through synchronised formations in the night sky. This is nearly double the 1,100 drones deployed in the 2025 edition.

2,500 artists to perform, laser show

Around 2,500 artists will perform across 12 stages. The floating stage will portray Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya through dance, music and Hindi narration. The programme also includes an eight-minute laser show, a 20-minute projection mapping presentation and musical fireworks. The laser show has been an special attraction during the Deepotsav.

A procession of 22 tableaux based on the seven kands of the epic will include Ram Rath, Ram Darbar and Pushpak Viman. Ramlila troupes from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Laos and Thailand will perform during the festival.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}