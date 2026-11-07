Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple with family for first time since consecration
The visit comes months before the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, scheduled to be held in February or March next year.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with his family on December 12 (Thursday), in what would be his first visit to the temple since its consecration in January, 2024.
The visit comes months before the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, scheduled to be held in February or March next year.
Yadav, whose party is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, had skipped the temple's consecration ceremony. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had also done the same, with both leaders drawing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. An invitation had been extended to both leaders to attend.
The invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in 2024 had led to a war of words between Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Alok Kumar and the Samajwadi Party chief. Ahead of the ceremony, Kumar said, “Invitation has been sent to him (Yadav)...let’s see if Lord Ram calls him.”
In response to this, Yadav said he did not know Kumar, while adding, “Only people known to each other extend invitations.” After a formal invitation was sent by Ayodhya Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai, Yadav thanked him and said he would visit the temple along with his family at a later date.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More