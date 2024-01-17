Ayodhya’s green transit: E-buses, Uber’s eco-friendly initiative and more

Electronic buses, cars and autos are being introduced to the streets of Ayodhya in preparation for the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, catering to the influx of devotees to the city. Various companies have been engaged for this purpose, in addition to arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for buses to accommodate the expected crowd. The truck transporting the main idol of Lord Ram enroute to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Wednesday. (PTI)

The company, GreenCell Mobility, has deployed a total of 150 electric buses in Ayodhya for intra-city commuting, aiming to facilitate the movement of up to 2 million devotees. This initiative not only addresses the challenge of managing the high volume of visitors but also aligns with the goal of transforming Ayodhya into an eco-friendly tourist destination. Additionally, another 50 electric buses from another company, PMI Electro Mobility, will also be joining the fleet. These vehicles are supposed to drastically reduce carbon footprint, tailpipe emissions and diesel usage of buses.

Uber, the international ride-hailing service, has launched an electric auto-rickshaw service in Ayodhya, further supporting the city’s eco-friendly tourism vision. Uber President Prabhjeet Singh highlighted that this service will not only enhance visitor and local commuting but also create employment opportunities. Tata Tigor Electric Cars has initiated an electric car rental service for intercity travel, available for rental periods of up to 12 hours.

In addition to these initiatives, the UPSRTC is operating 933 buses across all Ayodhya routes, including six exclusively designated pink buses for women. UPSRTC has introduced a contract-based Volvo bus service connecting Prayagraj to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya and Basti, facilitating increased pilgrimage opportunities.