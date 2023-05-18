Ayodhya to see another road widening project

LUCKNOW The next road widening project to come up in Ayodhya will be at Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg, for which the Ayodhya administration had issued notification and asked PWD officials to execute the project on a priority basis, said district magistrate (Ayodhya) Nitish Kumar.

Buildings on the road leading to Hanuman Garhi being demolished for widening of the road, in Ayodhya in August, 2022. (File Photo)

Traders said the project was giving sleepless nights to locals as it would trigger another round of house demolitions in the temple town.

The UP government approved the widening of the Panch Kosi and 14-Kosi Parikrama Marg to enhance the experience of devotees performing the ‘parikrama’ of the temple town. The former stretch covers the core Ayodhya city while the latter covers the outer circle of the temple town.

Three road widening projects were already underway in Ayodhya. The longest stretch is the 13-km ‘Ram Path’ starting from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. The second longest stretch is the 2-km ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Path’, which starts from Sugriv Quila to Ram temple. The shortest stretch of 0.75 km is Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi.

Over 500 shops had been demolished for the Ram Path.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had asked all house owners affected by the project to submit ownership records of their land/house at its office on May 20.

Manish Kumar, executive engineer, PWD, asked house owners along the Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg to submit details of their ownership along with Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank details. They will also have to submit identification details of one witness.

“All road widening projects have faced stiff resistance from traders. Now, the administration has issued a notification for the new project at Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg. Traders are worried about their livelihood,” said Nand Lal Gupta, trader leader.

