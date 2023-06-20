Ayodhya: Ram Lalla idol likely to be installed on Sankranti

Celebrations in Ayodhya for the grand opening of Ram temple will begin from Deepotsavin November and end with the likely installation of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) idol at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15, 2024.

A grand Ram temple is under construction in Ayodhya. (HT file photo)

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had set a deadline of December 31 for opening the Ram temple for devotees. But, according to the Trust, in December, there are no auspicious days for installation of the idol.

As per the Hindu calendar, rituals can only take place from Makar Sankranti when the Sun moves from the southern hemisphere to the Northern hemisphere, the Trust said. “Makar Sankranti is the most auspicious day for installation of the Ram Lalla idol,” Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, had said earlier this month.

The Trust has always maintained that construction work of Ram temple will be over by December 2023 and grand celebrations will start (in December itself) which will continue till Makar Sankranti in January 2024.

Earlier this month, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had sent an invitation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi had presided over the “bhoomi pujan” of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. At present, Ram Lalla is being worshipped in a prefabricated temple at Ram Janmabhoomi which was installed there before construction of the Ram temple began.

“A letter signed by Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been sent to PM Narendra Modi, inviting him for the pran pratishtha (idol consecration) of Ram Lalla at the garbha griha (sanctum-sanctorum) of the Ram temple,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, will most likely hand over the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi. Kamal Nayan Das, however, did not disclose when this letter was handed over to Misra.