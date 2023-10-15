Ayush counselling: Candidates allege fraud in choice filling, FIR lodged

LUCKNOW: Choice of college filled by candidates was allegedly changed during the second round of Ayush counselling, without the knowledge of the candidate who filled the choice during the counselling session.



A total of 30 candidates who participated in the second round of counselling to take admission in Ayurved, homeopathy and Unani colleges in the state filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Lucknow Commissionerate and also with Ayush department.

“A number of candidates informed about change in their choice of college or choice filling with our helpline number and via e-mail. They produced the IP address from where they had filled choice of college and claimed that after this they found the college they had filled was replaced with some other institute,” said Dr Arvind Verma, director, homeopathy in his FIR with the Vibhuti Khand police.

Under the counselling process, a candidate is required to fill choice of college in which he wants admission on on priority basis. Hence, the college is locked as first place and names of some other colleges are also filled so that if one does not get admission to that particular college, there is the option of some other colleges based on the choice from number one to five.

The first round of counselling was conducted in September for 7210 seats in 85 Ayush colleges while the second round was being conducted for the left over 2701 seats, 4509 seats having been allotted in the first round.

In the FIR lodged on October 11 under IT Act, Dr Verma has submitted to police letters of 12 candidates who claimed their choice of college was changed, without their knowledge.

This is the second time since 2021 when Ayush counselling has come under the scanner. Earlier, fraud was detected when 891 allotments were found done fraudulently. These 891 names included nine who never even took the NEET exam but got seats allotted for themselves in colleges. The counselling in 2021 was done against 7338 seats in homeopathy, Ayurved and Unani colleges.

ADCP East Sayyed Abbas said, “Investigation in the matter is on and action will be taken according to the findings.”

