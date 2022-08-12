Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 12, 2022 10:23 PM IST
The peach march will be flagged off by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Samyukta Bhatia at 9.30 am at Shaheed Smarak in Hazratganj.
(From left) Brahmakumari Manju Didi, Radha Didi and Brahmakumar Badri Bhai addressing the media on Friday in Lucknow . (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The peach march will be flagged off by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Samyukta Bhatia at 9.30 am at Shaheed Smarak in Hazratganj.

The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.

“This peace march is intended to instil a sense of patriotism and to honour the martyrs. We invite everyone to the peace march, and through it, we hope to increase people’s love for the country and make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a widespread campaign,” said Brahmakumari Manju Didi.

“Our country is free from the slavery of the British but we’re still reeling under hatred. We should free ourselves from the chaos that brings obstacles into our lives, such as anger, greed, dishonesty, and ego. Thus, we’re still away from realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream to make our country a Ram Rajya, ”said Brahmakumari Radha Didi.

