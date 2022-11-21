Azamgarh horror: Man chops ex-girlfriend’s body into pieces, arrested

VARANASI In wake of the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi, a similar case came to light in UP’s Azamgarh, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was chopped and disposed of at different locations. The deceased was identified as Aradhana Prajapati, while the accused, Prince Yadav, 24, was arrested, said police.

The alleged murder took place on November 10, while the body of the deceased was found in a well on November 15. The accused had chopped the body of the woman while also beheading her. The woman’s body was recovered from Paschim Patti village under the Ahraula police station of Azamgarh district, said cops.

The body parts of the deceased were found at two locations, with the skull having been found in a pond, which is at a distance of 6 km from the well where the rest of the chopped body parts were recovered from, said cops.

SP (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya said, “The body of the woman was found in a well on November 16. The head and other parts were missing…it was a challenge for the police. Five police teams were on the job to work out the case and the prime accused, Prince Yadav, has been arrested after a police encounter. He sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and illegal arms have been recovered from him.”

As per the police, after questioning, Prince confessed to his involvement in the crime. The police then took him to the crime spot and it was at his identification that the police were able to recover the head of the deceased from a pond. The family of the deceased woman had filed a missing person’s report, which said that she was missing since November 10.

“Earlier, my sister used to go for two-three days. But this time, nearly a week had passed and she did not return. After that, the police were informed. The skull, which has been recovered is my sister’s,” said Sunil Prajapati, brother of the deceased.

Prince was arrested on Sunday following an encounter, when he tried to escape from the spot where the police had taken him to recover the missing head of the woman. Another accused in the incident, Sarvesh Yadav, who is Prince’s cousin, is absconding, as per the police. A total of nine people were involved in the crime, either in the execution of the plot to kill the woman or harbouring the culprits, said police.

Police said the accused was in a relationship with the deceased two years ago. The woman was married in February this year when Prince was outside the country. On knowing about the marriage, the accused returned to the country and plotted to kill the woman.

Detailing the plot, the SP said that Prince had taken the woman out on the pretext of visiting a temple and strangled her to death in a sugarcane field.

“On November 10, the accused took the woman to the field of his maternal kin and strangled her to death. He along with Sarvesh Yadav chopped the body into pieces. The head and the clothes were thrown into a pond while the rest of the parts were dumped into a well,” he said.

“Among the nine accused, Prince Yadav has been arrested. The other accused Sarvesh Yadav (son of Prince’s uncle) is absconding. An award of ₹25,000 has also been announced,” said the SP.

The seven others were either involved in the planning of the incident or in harbouring the culprits. They will be arrested soon, he added. (Agency inputs)