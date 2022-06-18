Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll: Azam Khan campaigns for SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav

Azam Khan said he did a lot of work for the state and the country, but false case were registered against him and he had to spend 27 months in jail.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam campaign for SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Saturday said he did a lot of work for the state and the country, but false cases were registered against him and atrocities were unleashed on him during the last 27 months which he spent in jail.

Azam Khan, who is out on bail, appealed for votes for Dharmendra Yadav, the SP candidate in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for June 23.

Azam Khan was accompanied by his son Abdullah Azam, the SP MLA from Swar in Rampur.

“The atrocities which I had to face will be remembered. We were in jail for 27 months. We were forced to rub our heels and bow our heads, but we didn’t,” he said.

The former minister said he didn’t come to talk about his suffering.

Claiming that the country was passing through a difficult phase, Azam Khan alleged hate was being created and people were afraid to live in each other’s mohallas (localities).

“People are walking on fire. Be cautious as no one knows who will be targeted,” he said.

