Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll: BSP puts up strong fight after Uttar Pradesh assembly election debacle
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) finished third in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll but put up a strong fight as its candidate Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali polled over 2.66 lakh votes (29.12 % of the total votes).
The strong showing surprised political observers just three months after analysts had written off the BSP as a political force in Uttar Pradesh after the party won merely one seat in the state assembly polls held in February-March.
The Bharatiya Janta Party wrested the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat from Samajwadi Party (SP) as the BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ got 3.12 lakh votes. The SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav polled 3.04 lakh votes.
Political observers had said that after the assembly election, Uttar Pradesh was moving toward bipolar contests between the BJP and the SP. But the voting trend in Azamgarh clearly indicates that the BSP will remain a force to reckon with.
The BSP did not field a candidate in Rampur, the other Lok Sabha seat for which bypolls were held in Uttar Pradesh on June 23.
In a series of tweets, BSP chief Mayawati lauded the performance of the party candidate in the Azamagarh Lok Sabha bypoll.
Despite the tricks adopted by the rivals, the BSP gave a tough fight to the BJP and SP in the by-election, she said, adding that now party leaders and workers have to move forward with more strength.
The by-election result has once again proved that only BSP has the ideology and strength at ground to defeat the BJP, she said.
The party will continue to explain this to a particular community (Muslims) so that the much-awaited political change can take place in the state, she said.
Rajesh Singh, a political observer and secretary of Motilal Nehru Trust, Lucknow, said, “The BSP’s performance in Azamgarh clearly indicates that the party will remain a force to reckon with in Uttar Pradesh politics. The BSP made inroads into the Muslim voters, considered the SP’s support base. If (more) Muslim voters had supported Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali, the BSP might have won the election. The division of the Muslim voters paved way for the BJP’s victory in Azamgarh.”
A number of smaller political parties with influence over the Muslim voters had announced their support to the BSP nominee.
These parties included the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Peace Party led by Mohammad Ayub, Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) led by Maulana Aamir Rashadi and Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha
The smaller parties’ support to the BSP may lead to the formation of new political Dalit- Muslim-OBC alliance under the BSP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, said SK Srivastava a political analyst.
