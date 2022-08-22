B warrant issued against ex-MP Atiq in assault case

PRAYAGRAJ: After arrest of former MP and Mafioso-turned politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali Ahmad and attachment of his property worth ₹24 crore in Kaushambi, police have issued B warrant against Atiq in a case related to extortion registered at Puramufti police station. The B warrant has been forwarded to Ahmedabad Jail and now his remand will be sought through video conferencing following which charge sheet will be filed against him. It is worth mentioning that Atiq’s son Ali and his aides are also accused in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atiq’s relative and property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu of Chakia registered the FIR on August 2 against Atiq Ahmad, his son Ali, Asaad, Arif, Aman, Imran aka Guddu, Golu, Faisal and Mehshar of Pipri area.

Atiq and his son Ali were accused of conspiracy. Zeeshan in his complaint alleged that on July 26, he had gone to his property in Mandari village when Faisal and others surrounded him. They threatened him in the name of Atiq and warned him to not sell plots there as the land belonged to Atiq. The accused fired shots to create terror and assaulted Zeeshan.

Police officials said B warrant had been issued against Atiq and further action would be taken as per instructions of the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that Atiq’s son Ali surrendered before the court on July 30 in connection with an earlier case of assault on property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu in Kareli area in December last year. Ali was absconding for seven months and a reward of ₹50000 was declared on his arrest. Ali is now lodged at Naini Central Jail.