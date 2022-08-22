B warrant issued against ex-MP Atiq in assault case
Police issued the B warrant against Atiq in a case related to extortion registered at Puramufti police station. The B warrant has been forwarded to Ahmedabad Jail and now his remand will be sought through video conferencing following which charge sheet will be filed against him.
PRAYAGRAJ: After arrest of former MP and Mafioso-turned politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali Ahmad and attachment of his property worth ₹24 crore in Kaushambi, police have issued B warrant against Atiq in a case related to extortion registered at Puramufti police station. The B warrant has been forwarded to Ahmedabad Jail and now his remand will be sought through video conferencing following which charge sheet will be filed against him. It is worth mentioning that Atiq’s son Ali and his aides are also accused in the case.
Atiq’s relative and property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu of Chakia registered the FIR on August 2 against Atiq Ahmad, his son Ali, Asaad, Arif, Aman, Imran aka Guddu, Golu, Faisal and Mehshar of Pipri area.
Atiq and his son Ali were accused of conspiracy. Zeeshan in his complaint alleged that on July 26, he had gone to his property in Mandari village when Faisal and others surrounded him. They threatened him in the name of Atiq and warned him to not sell plots there as the land belonged to Atiq. The accused fired shots to create terror and assaulted Zeeshan.
Police officials said B warrant had been issued against Atiq and further action would be taken as per instructions of the court.
It is worth mentioning that Atiq’s son Ali surrendered before the court on July 30 in connection with an earlier case of assault on property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu in Kareli area in December last year. Ali was absconding for seven months and a reward of ₹50000 was declared on his arrest. Ali is now lodged at Naini Central Jail.
-
3 held with 1 lakh intoxicant pills in Ludhiana
Sahnewal police on Sunday arrested three men with one lakh intoxicant pills. The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal. Assistant sub-inspector Joginderpal, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested the trio from Delhi Road near Sahnewal Road on the basis of a tip-off.
-
Experts say AIADMK power tussle has put party on edge, leaders lack Jayalalithaa’s stature
Chennai: Amid the legal battle over the leadership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), there are four factions fighting to make the party strong but political experts say the party is at its weakest now in its 50 years of existence. After the death in 1987 of AIADMK's founder M G Ramachandran, a similar succession battle unfolded in the party between his widow R Janaki and J Jayalalithaa.
-
AIADMK seeks arrest of those behind ‘leak’ in Thoothukudi report
Chennai The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK government arrest those responsible for the 'leak' of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission's report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing. Although the Commission's report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel's findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said. On May 18, 2022, the panel's final report was submitted to chief minister M K Stalin.
-
26/11-like threats: Crime branch identifies persons from UP, Haryana named in WhatsApp messages
Mumbai: After receiving a series of threatening WhatsApp messages on Friday night, warning the police that 26/11-like attacks will be carried out in the city, the crime branch has identified all the persons whose mobile numbers were mentioned in the messages. In the messages, these numbers referred to those who are involved in the terror plot.
-
5 held for robbing scrap shop in Ludhiana, kingpin on the run
Six days on, police arrested five men on Sunday for robbing a scrap dealer's shop at Amrit Colony on Panj Peer Road. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Kumar of Haibowal, Balwinder Balli of Gopal Nagar and Ricky Kumar, Rajan and Sawan of Jain Colony. The kingpin of the gang, Pawan Talli of Haibowal, who is also a scrap dealer, is yet to be arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics