Scorpio Horoscope Today, August 20, 2026: You may become more certain about what you expect from others

You may feel more visible today, with people paying closer attention to your mood, pace and the way you handle responsibility. This can work in your favour when you need to take charge, meet a deadline or make a decision others are waiting on. There is a positive current around you, but it works best when you stay centred rather than pushing too hard. A small success, encouraging feedback or the completion of a pending task can give your confidence a useful lift. If you have been unsure about where you stand in a professional or family matter, you may get some clearer signals today.
You may also become more certain about what you expect from others and what you are no longer willing to accept. Still, do not react immediately if someone appears careless or uncooperative. Your presence carries weight, so both your support and your irritation can be felt quickly. Use the day to reset priorities, improve your routine and carry yourself with quiet confidence rather than pressure.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Relationships carry a warmer tone today, particularly when you express yourself honestly without becoming controlling. Married couples may find it easier to cooperate on everyday matters such as bills, meals, travel plans or family responsibilities. If you are single, a conversation about commitment or a new introduction could come through relatives, neighbours or familiar social circles, but let it develop naturally.
One positive interaction does not necessarily give you the whole picture. If you are already involved with someone, emotional sincerity can strengthen trust, provided both of you have enough space to speak openly. Your partner may respond better to reassurance than advice. The stars favour mutual respect and practical togetherness, so something as simple as tea together, an evening walk or a shared errand can bring you closer.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
This is a productive day for students who are willing to sit down and work without overcomplicating things. Concentration improves once distractions are removed, so keep your phone aside and give yourself a realistic study block. Subjects involving memory, writing or interpretation may feel easier to handle. At work, disciplined performance can attract positive attention, particularly if you avoid unnecessary conflict. Seniors are likely to respond well to sincerity and preparation.
Businesspersons can use their confidence to move things forward, but decisions should still be backed by proper figures, stock checks and timely communication. If work-related travel or expansion is being considered, look at the practical side before making a commitment. The day supports steady output, client follow-ups and sensible decisions, but emotional control will remain important when dealing with authority or public responsibilities.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Money matters look encouraging, particularly through business, commissions, regular professional effort or a payment that finally comes through. Still, avoid allowing a positive day to turn into careless spending. If you are buying something for comfort or appearance, ask whether it is genuinely useful before paying. A small financial gain can bring relief, but longer-term obligations should remain in view.
Check group plans, subscriptions and shared family expenses so that small outflows do not quietly accumulate. This is a good day to review income, track pending dues and discuss budgets sensibly. Keep pride and emotion out of financial decisions, especially when there is a temptation to spend simply because you feel more confident.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may feel strong, but it can fluctuate with your emotional state, so avoid pushing yourself continuously. If you wake up restless, give yourself a slower start rather than immediately filling the day with tasks. Regular meals, enough water and breaks from constant stimulation will help keep your energy steady.
Some of the strain you feel may come from internal pressure rather than physical exertion. Light stretching, a lighter dinner and less late-night overthinking can help you unwind. You will feel your best when your mental pace and physical routine are working together rather than pulling in different directions.
Tip for the Day:
Let your confidence show through steadiness, not intensity or haste.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More