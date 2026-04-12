Baghpat constable alleges forced conversion, nikah; Delhi woman held

A Dial-112 constable posted in Baghpat has alleged that a woman from Delhi coerced him into religious conversion and nikah by threatening to implicate him in a rape case, police said.

Police confirmed that the accused woman was arrested. (For representation)

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The matter came to light after constable Shrikant, currently posted in the Khekra area of Baghpat, lodged an FIR at Khekra police station on Saturday, alleging prolonged blackmail, coercion and mental harassment by the woman. Police said the accused, a Delhi resident, has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Confirming the arrest, Khekra station in-charge Prabhakar Kentura said, “The accused woman has been taken into custody and produced before a court.”

According to the complaint, the alleged ordeal began in 2012, when Shrikant was posted in Ghaziabad and came into contact with the woman in question. What initially started as an acquaintance later developed into what the constable described as a prolonged pattern of coercion and intimidation.

In his complaint, the constable alleged that the woman began pressuring him to change his religion and marry her. When he resisted, she allegedly threatened to file a rape case against him.

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{{^usCountry}} Faced with the prospect of criminal proceedings and reputational damage, the constable claimed he was forced to undergo religious conversion and solemnise the marriage. The complaint further alleges that the coercion did not end with the marriage. Shrikant also accused the woman of continuing to blackmail and mentally harass him over the years, keeping him under sustained pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faced with the prospect of criminal proceedings and reputational damage, the constable claimed he was forced to undergo religious conversion and solemnise the marriage. The complaint further alleges that the coercion did not end with the marriage. Shrikant also accused the woman of continuing to blackmail and mentally harass him over the years, keeping him under sustained pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the matter is being examined from multiple legal angles, including criminal intimidation, extortion, blackmail, coercion, and allegations related to forced religious conversion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the matter is being examined from multiple legal angles, including criminal intimidation, extortion, blackmail, coercion, and allegations related to forced religious conversion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the investigation will focus on verifying the sequence of events, including the circumstances under which the alleged conversion and nikah took place, as well as any earlier complaints or legal proceedings linked to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the investigation will focus on verifying the sequence of events, including the circumstances under which the alleged conversion and nikah took place, as well as any earlier complaints or legal proceedings linked to the case. {{/usCountry}}

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