Banda boils at 46.6°C, UP braces for stormy weather

Banda continued to reel under an intense heatwave on Monday, registering a maximum temperature of 46.6°C, the highest in Uttar Pradesh for the third straight day and 3.1°C above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The mercury stood at 46.4°C on Sunday and 46.2°C on Friday, making the district the hottest in the country over the past few days. Maximum temperature likely to fall gradually by 2-3°C during next five days in Uttar Pradesh, weatherman said. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

A marginal drop of 2 to 3°C in maximum temperatures is likely over the next five days, the weatherman said. Isolated places in the state may experience rain or thundershowers, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speeding 40–50 km/h) are also likely at scattered locations.

Other cities in the grip of severe heat included Jhansi (44.7°C), Orai (44.2°C), Hamirpur (43.2°C), Prayagraj (42°C), Agra (41.7°C), Kanpur IAF station (41.6°C), and Churk (41.4°C).

Lucknow recorded a high of 37.6°C and a minimum of 29.4°C on Monday. The forecast for the city suggests mainly clear to partly cloudy skies in the coming days, with day and night temperatures expected around 38°C and 28°C, respectively.

Weather conditions remained dry across western UP over the last 24 hours, while moderate rain was recorded at isolated locations in eastern UP. Very light rainfall or thundershowers occurred at a few spots.

There was no significant change in night temperatures across the state. However, they remained above normal by 1.6°C to 3°C in many parts, including Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and other adjoining districts.

Barabanki and Basti reported the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 24.0°C. In the remaining divisions, night temperatures stayed within the normal range, IMD said.