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Banda sizzles at 45.6 deg C as heatwave grips UP

Banda sizzles at 45.6 deg C as heatwave grips UP

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Banda in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region recorded the highest temperature in the state at a sweltering 45.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as heatwave conditions prevailed across several regions, according to the India Meteorological Department .

Banda sizzles at 45.6 deg C as heatwave grips UP

Among other hot spots, Orai recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 42.4 degrees Celsius, while Fatehgarh and Hamirpur both registered 42.2 degrees Celsius. Agra too witnessed extreme weather at 42.1 degrees Celsius, reflecting the widespread intensity of the heatwave across the state.

In state capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal.

Other major cities also experienced high temperatures, with Prayagraj recording 41 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Varanasi 40 degrees Celsius. Several locations, including Hardoi and Sultanpur, also reported temperatures above 40 degrees.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy skies over Lucknow and adjoining areas, with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Banda sizzles at 45.6 deg C as heatwave grips UP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Banda sizzles at 45.6 deg C as heatwave grips UP
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