Bangladesh envoy, Lucknow University VC explore collaboration possibilities

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran and his political counsellor had an hour-long meeting with vice chancellor of the University of Lucknow (LU), prof Alok Kumar Rai, here on Wednesday to explore possibilities of collaboration with top universities in Bangladesh.

The university claimed that the high commissioner was impressed by Luckow University’s adoption of new National Education Policy and international flexibility arrangements through multiple exit options.

Prof Rai offered that he could help Bangladesh understand the merits of the new system which was student friendly, ensured quality education and would take care of international parity.

Rai appreciated the account of structured development of Bangladeshi economy in the last three decades. The two shared their concerns about private universities and expressed hope for much mutual learning through academic exchanges.

The Bangladesh envoy said more than 40,000 Indians were helping the second largest garment industry in his country. Women empowerment, need for technical education retaining national and cultural pride also figured in the discussion.

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, student welfare, prof Rakesh Chandra, dean, academic, prof Rajiv Pandey, dean, research and prof Sangeeta Sahu were also present during the discussion.

The Bangladesh high commissioner presented the vice chancellor with a book on Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The vice chancellor of LU presented the Bangladesh envoy with a coffee table book on Lucknow University.