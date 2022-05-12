Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bangladesh envoy, Lucknow University VC explore collaboration possibilities
lucknow news

Bangladesh envoy, Lucknow University VC explore collaboration possibilities

The university claimed that the Bangladesh high commissioner was impressed by Luckow University’s adoption of new National Education Policy and international flexibility arrangements through multiple exit options
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran with Lucknow University vice chancellor. (Sourced)
Published on May 12, 2022 06:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran and his political counsellor had an hour-long meeting with vice chancellor of the University of Lucknow (LU), prof Alok Kumar Rai, here on Wednesday to explore possibilities of collaboration with top universities in Bangladesh.

The university claimed that the high commissioner was impressed by Luckow University’s adoption of new National Education Policy and international flexibility arrangements through multiple exit options.

Prof Rai offered that he could help Bangladesh understand the merits of the new system which was student friendly, ensured quality education and would take care of international parity.

Rai appreciated the account of structured development of Bangladeshi economy in the last three decades. The two shared their concerns about private universities and expressed hope for much mutual learning through academic exchanges.

The Bangladesh envoy said more than 40,000 Indians were helping the second largest garment industry in his country. Women empowerment, need for technical education retaining national and cultural pride also figured in the discussion.

RELATED STORIES

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, student welfare, prof Rakesh Chandra, dean, academic, prof Rajiv Pandey, dean, research and prof Sangeeta Sahu were also present during the discussion.

The Bangladesh high commissioner presented the vice chancellor with a book on Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The vice chancellor of LU presented the Bangladesh envoy with a coffee table book on Lucknow University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP