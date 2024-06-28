Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to form panel to ‘cross-examine’ police list of 112 lawyers facing cases of land-grabbing and issuing threats

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh will constitute its own committee to cross-examine the district police’s list of 112 lawyers allegedly facing cases related with land grabbing and issuing threats. Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (Law and order) Upendra Agarwal submitted a report to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh with the names of the 112 lawyers against whom 149 complaints were received by his office. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The move comes after Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (Law and order) Upendra Agarwal submitted a report to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh with the names of the 112 lawyers against whom 149 complaints were received by his office. A special cell has been constituted at the JCP’s office to look into the complaints.

The JCP has recommended cancellation of licence issued by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to practise the legal profession.

Among the complaints, 92 were related with illegal possession of land and 57 with the issuing of threats.

“The Bar Council of U.P will constitute its own committee to cross -examine the list submitted by the police. We will verify whether charges levelled by the cops on advocates are genuine or not,” said Prasahant Singh “Atal”, co-chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

“We will make sure that no one is harassed. During this verification process if the police report is found genuine, then only action will be taken against the advocate,” asserted Singh.

This report comes in the backdrop of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court earlier taking serious note of complaints related to lawyers involved in property dealings instead of pursuing cases in courts.

A division bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice NK Johari on December 2, 2023 had directed the state government to take stern action against such legal practitioners.

The high court also asked the Bar Council of India to suggest ways to check such lawyers so that the dignity of the legal profession could be maintained.

The high court had passed the order on 11 writ petitions clubbed together, including the one filed by a local lawyer Prashant Singh Gaur in 2010, seeking action against lawyers involved in property dealing and facing criminal charges.

The court had also directed the commissioner of income tax (TDS), Lucknow, to submit a report on lawyers working as property dealers.

During the hearing, the high court came to know that a bench headed by Justice Uma Nath Singh (now retired) had directed the CBI, the STF, the CB-CID and local police in 2010 to probe some cases against lawyers.

Taking note of it, the high court directed these agencies, the district judge, Lucknow, and the commissioner of police to submit a status report of the probe.