Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Barabanki firecracker factory blast kills 2, 5 injured

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 05:10 am IST

“The factory had permission for limited storage. Whether the explosion was caused by excess stock or another factor will be determined after investigation,” Ayodhya Range inspector general (IG) Praveen Kumar said, adding that forensic experts are collecting debris samples. Locals have been advised to stay alert and avoid handling leftover firecrackers.

An explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Barabanki district killed two people and left five critically injured on Thursday afternoon. The blast in Sarai Barai village under Tikaitnagar police station was so intense that the sound carried up to two kilometres, while nearby houses developed cracks.

Representational image (Sourced)
The factory, around 500 metres from the nearby residential area, manufactured and stored firecrackers. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Anurag Singh said the unit held a valid licence for storing up to 15 kilograms of fireworks until March 31, 2026. “Our teams had inspected the unit before Diwali and found everything in order. The exact cause, whether negligence, smoking, or another reason, will be probed,” he added.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed they had previously reported safety violations at the factory, but no action was taken. Eyewitnesses described bodies being thrown metres away and flames engulfing the factory within moments.

Fire brigade teams arrived 30 minutes later and took nearly an hour to douse the flames. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Senior officials, including IG Praveen Kumar, Barabanki DM Shashank Tripathi, and SP Arpit Vijayvargiya, visited the site to oversee rescue and assess damage.

Local BJP MLA Ramchandra Yadav met affected families and called for strict action.

