Barabanki : Five dead as speeding SUV crashes into parked car on Purvanchal e-way

At least five people, including a woman and four children, were killed after an SUV allegedly rammed a stationary hatchback on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki district on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a fire that gutted both vehicles, police said. An SUV travelling toward Azamgarh rammed the parked hatchback car from behind at high speed in Barabanki on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed condolences to the families. He directed officials to ensure relief measures and instructed that proper treatment be provided to the injured.

Barabanki SP, Arpit Vijayvargiya, said, “Five people, including two women, two girl children, and one man, died, while five others were critically injured. He said the blaze caused a long traffic jam, and an investigation is underway to determine how the fire spread and why the hatchback was parked on the high-speed corridor.”

In the hatchback car were Javed’s wife Chandni alias Gulfsha (30), their three daughters, Isma (4), Ilma (6), and Samreen (12), and their son Ziyan (10). The car was being driven by Chandni’s brother, Zeeshan, a resident of Phoolpur in the Ghosi police station area of Mau. Zeeshan was injured in the accident, while all the others died.

Those travelling in the SUV, Deepanshu Mishra (24), a resident of Southpuri in Delhi, and his sisters Deepti Mishra (16), Tripti Mishra (17), and Pragati Mishra (23), sustained injuries. Deepti’s condition is critical.

Another police official said the crash occurred around 2:30 PM near Kudwah Deeh village under Subeha police station limits, at mile stone 51.6, around 59 km from Lucknow. Eyewitnesses said the hatchback was parked with its bonnet open, with a man and woman standing in front and three children inside.

“Suddenly, an SUV travelling toward Azamgarh rammed it from behind at high speed. The impact threw occupants up to 20 metres away, leaving bodies scattered on the expressway. The collision triggered a massive fire in the parked car, which quickly engulfed the SUV as well. By the time fire teams arrived and extinguished the flames, both vehicles were completely gutted,” the official said while narrating the sequence of events.

According to police, the parked car had a man, a woman, and three children, while the SUV carried three women, a girl child, and the driver. Several survivors were taken to CHC Haidergarh in critical condition. Passersby and locals helped pull victims out before police and UPIDA teams reached the spot. Two people died on the spot, and three others died at the hospital, bringing the toll to five.