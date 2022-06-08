Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Barabanki jail supdt, 3 others suspended for negligence

Dharmveer Prajapati, minister of state for industrial development, had recommended action against these jail officials after major negligence during his surprise visit to the Barabanki district jail
Superintendent Haribaksh Singh, deputy jailer Ashutosh Mishra, head jail warder Rajesh Bharati and jail warder Suresh Kumar were suspended. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The state government on Wednesday suspended the superintendent, deputy jailer and two other personnel of the Barabanki district jail for negligence in duty.

Superintendent Haribaksh Singh, deputy jailer Ashutosh Mishra, head jail warder Rajesh Bharati and jail warder Suresh Kumar were suspended, confirmed a prison official.

Dharmveer Prajapati, minister of state for industrial development, had recommended action against these jail officials after major negligence during his surprise visit to the Barabanki district jail, said an official.

