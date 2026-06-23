Bareilly: Pocso convict on outside jail duty escapes, 7 staff suspended

A convict serving life imprisonment in a Pocso case fled from Bareilly Central Jail on Monday afternoon while outside the prison for work-related duties, triggering a massive search and disciplinary action against seven jail staff members.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The escaped inmate has been identified as Dinesh, son of Arvind, a resident of Neneda Rajput village under Didauli police station limits in Amroha district. He was convicted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case registered in Bijnor district and had been lodged in Bareilly Central Jail for the past six years.

According to officials, Dinesh was taken out of the prison on a special authorisation slip along with 12 other inmates for work-related duties. During the movement, he allegedly managed to evade security personnel and escape from custody.

The incident sent the jail administration into a tizzy, with senior officials rushing to the prison to assess the situation and review the circumstances that led to the security breach. District magistrate and senior police officials visited the jail and sought details of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Police and prison authorities immediately launched a manhunt to trace the absconding convict. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts and locations linked to the prisoner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police and prison authorities immediately launched a manhunt to trace the absconding convict. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts and locations linked to the prisoner. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking swift action, central jail senior superintendent Avinash Gautam suspended five warders and two Class IV employees for alleged negligence. The suspended personnel have been identified as warders Vishambhar Singh, Arjun Prasad, Gendan Lal, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Kumar, along with Class IV employees Vijay Kumar and Yashpal.

Officials said a detailed inquiry has been initiated to determine how the convict managed to escape despite security arrangements. Further action will likely follow the investigation’s findings.