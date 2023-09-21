Before Mahakumbh-25, Bharadwaj corridor to be built in Sangam city

PRAYAGRAJ: An impressive Bharadwaj corridor will be built in the Sangam city before the formal start of Mahakumbh-2025.

Bharadwaj Muni Ashram in Prayagraj (HT FILE)

The state government had approved a revised budget for the proposed corridor, informed officials.

Earlier, general development work was to be undertaken at the site of Bharadwaj Ashram-cum-temple and on its vicinity. For this, a budget of ₹3.13 crore was proposed. Later, a revised budget proposal was sent to build the corridor. Under this, a budget demand of over ₹15.42 crore was made. On Wednesday, the state government approved the budget of over ₹13.35 crore and also released an instalment of ₹3.33 crore to start the project, the officials said.

“The work of making a corridor is to be undertaken at Bharadwaj temple. Earlier, only one road had to be constructed and the ashram was to be renovated, due to which a budget of ₹3 crore was approved. Later, when the work of corridor, gate construction, ashram revamp, construction of a Vedshala, selfie point etc was proposed, the budget also increased and a proposal for revised budget approval was submitted,” informed Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand.

He said that following the sanction of the revised budget and the release of the first instalment, the work would be started as a priority.

The move is in line with a long-pending demand of the people. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP)—the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country— had been raising the demand for proper development and amenities at the Bharadwaj Muni Ashram. Late Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of the ABAP and Mahant Hari Giri, its current general secretary, had given a proposal to the state government urging it to build a Satsang building here a few years back but it could not materialize due to some reasons.

Bharadwaj Ashram in Prayagraj is symbolic of the continuum of Hindu culture and civilization since ages. During the time of Lord Ram, Ganga is believed to have flown next to it. A shrine marks the spot on which once the hermitage of sage Bharadwaj stood. Lord Ram is believed to have met him and had a significant dialogue with him here. There are several temples near Bhardwaj Ashram too.

Maharshi Bharadwaj was a master of knowledge of Vedas, Puranas, Ayurveda, Dhanurveda and Vimana Shastra. His ‘gurukul’ was a great centre of learning and education.