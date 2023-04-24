No roads blocked, jam during namaz on Eid in Gorakhpur

To avoid the jamming of roads, believers gathered in huge numbers offered namaz in two shifts at Bale ka Maidan and Eidgah in Gorakhpur on Eid-ul-Fitr.

People offer namaz on Eid in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The first shift to offer namaz was organised at 8.30 am and the second at 10 am Saturday. This was also the first time when traffic in western parts of the city did not have to be rerouted for the occasion.

Regional general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Mufti Matiur Rahman said the decision to organise the prayer in shifts was taken so as not to disturb the normal flow of traffic. Previously, the state government had ordered that blocking of roads would not be allowed for any religious occasion.

Meanwhile, Eid was observed under tight security arrangements in Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Deoria. Senior officials in the district administration and police were present outside the Eidgah in Gorakhpur.

The prayer ceremonies were also organised at Mobarak Khan Shaheed, Sangi Masjid, Jama Masjid, and Masjid Kankar Shah near Golf ground.

Addressing the congregation of Muslims at Shahi Jama Masjid, Imam Maulana Uzaifa urged people to spread the message of brotherhood and peace.