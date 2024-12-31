‘Benegal’s works part of an era, need to be publicised’

Shyam Benegal has made immense contributions to the film industry and he is credited for setting up parallel cinema in the country, said theatre artistes, writers and members of the civil society on Monday. People pay tribute to Shyam Benegal on IPTA premises in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

They were speaking at Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) premises to remember life and works of ace filmmaker Benegal who passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 90.

IPTA’s Rakesh said that Shyam Babu - as he was fondly called, was a man full of simplicity who had a broad spectrum of work.

“From Ankur to Manthan, Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhan, his works tried bringing out the problems faced by common people, especially of the marginalised. He was never into any kind of controversies, but his movies created a mark in the society which is truly commendable. When we invited him during the Dhai Akhar Prem Yatra, he was more than happy to join, but it could not be possible owing to his ill health,” said Rakesh.

He also said that Benegal had an in-depth understanding of cultures across the country which can be seen in his line of works. Supporting his views, Virendra Yadav said that in Ankur, which was Benegal’s first movie, he tried bringing out the reality of society in such a way that it was first of its kind. “His movies brought a fresh perspective to society. In Bharat ek Khoj he brought history to screen in such a way that it had enlivened the scenes from the past. His movie should not just be publicized but be used as a tool to create an understanding among people,” said Yadav.

Haricharan who was present during the gathering said that the cinema before Benegal and after he began making films was completely poles apart. “I consider his works as part of a Benegal era which was not just mere message or propaganda, but which also gave a perspective and physicality to the society,” said Haricharan.

Theatre artiste Gopal Sinha also shared an anecdote associated with Benegal’s life during the session.