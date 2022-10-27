Bharatiya Janata Party gears up for Prayagraj civic polls

With the aim of winning all 100 wards of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) in the forthcoming urban local body polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form at least 20 groups of workers comprising 15 workers in each of them in every ward to connect with voters, say senior party leaders aware of it. The civic polls are likely to be held later this year.

The BJP aims to cover over 2.44 lakh houses in the city limits as part of this effort with each party worker being assigned five houses as per the PNN voter list, they add. Spokesman for BJP city unit Rajesh Kesarwani said the party’s Mahanagar unit leadership was busy in chalking out an elaborate plan to connect with voters.

“As it is expected that the voter list may come out any day now and subsequently the work of voters’ revision will be started, the party is gearing up to connect with all voters,” he added. Kesarwani said the focus was on ward-level public campaign with the objective that all houses get covered.

“We will be taking achievements of both central and state governments to voters, particularly beneficiaries of welfare schemes, and seeking their blessings to ensure that party candidates win the mayoral as well as all corporators’ posts,” he said.

“We plan to constitute 20 to 30 ‘tolis’ (groups) in every ward. Each party worker would be interacting with voters and apprising them about achievements of the state and the union governments while seeking their support,” said BJP leader Ashish Gupta.

He claimed that they had been working on booth management in all three assembly constituency areas that fall in the city limits, including Allahabad North, Allahabad South and Allahabad West. BJP had won all these three assembly seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

A senior party leader said, “Gone are the days when the party struggled to win in Allahabad West assembly seat. Sincere efforts of the workers made it possible for the party to win the seat in 2017 and 2022 assembly elections. When we can do it in assembly polls, we surely can do it in local body elections too.”

