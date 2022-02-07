Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHU students demand reservations for OBC in hostels

BHU students said a memorandum demanding OBC reservation in hostels was submitted to university in February last year, and a reminder letter was submitted to the administration in December 2021.
A group of BHU students said if the OBC reservation was not implemented they will hold protests (ht photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 10:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A group of 100 students under the banner of BHU Bahujan (OBC/SC/ST/MT) Sangharsh Samiti and SC/ST student programme organising committee, on Monday, protested at the central office, BHU, demanding a 27% reservation for OBCs in hostels.

The students said that a memorandum demanding OBC reservation in hostels was submitted to BHU in February last year, and a reminder letter was submitted to the administration in December 2021. Thereafter, BHU had constituted a committee to look into the matter. The committee has submitted its report to the vice-chancellor, but the reservation has not been implemented.

The protest lasted from 12 pm to 3 pm. BHU chief proctor Prof BC Kapari held a dialogue with the students. Eight members, including Bahujan Sangharsh Samiti president Paramdeep Patel and SC/ST student programme organising committee president Dr Ravindra Gautam, have been nominated for holding a dialogue with the BHU V-C for implementation of their demands.

“Even after the dialogue, if the OBC reservation is not implemented, we will be forced to hold protests,” said Sahni, one of the students in the protest. Apart from Saini, Ravi Shankar Singh Patel, Ketan Patel, Sujit Yadav, along with more than 100 other students was present in the protest.

