Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice
lucknow news

BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice

Vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain at the Iftar party that was reportedly held at the Mahila Mahavidyalaya. (ANI)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 03:37 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the vice chancellor for his decision to organise an Iftar party on the campus.

A group of students burnt vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain’s effigy outside his residence on Wednesday night and said the institution’s head was indulging in appeasement politics.

A protesting student said the VC was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicise the campus.

However, the chief proctor of the university, Bhuvan Chanda Kapri, said Iftar parties were organised in different hostels and students from all communities took part in such gatherings. “No official celebrations are done... This is not the first time any college official has joined the Iftar party. The Prime Minister and chief minister have also joined the gathering before,” Kapri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The students said that at a time when the country was moving towards a Uniform Civil Code, the VC was indulging in appeasement politics in BHU. They raised slogans in front of the VC's residence on the campus, saying that this was against the culture of the university.

"I have been here at this university for the last five years. No such party was held earlier. The VC held a press conference to announce this and said that the university is holding an iftar party for the last many years whereas this is the first time any such event was held here. We strongly condemn this decision," said a studenta.

Another student said the VC chose Mahila Mahavidyalaya to organise the event so that he could polarise women students and create a divide with his anti-Hindu mindset.

"The VC has no time to listen to the problems of students but he has time for Iftar parties. The earlier VC GC Tripathi used to provide 'phalahar (a dish of fruits)' during the Navaratri fasts. The new VC not only discouraged that practice but he's now trying to impose this new tradition. This is an anti-Hindu initiative, and we condemn this. If the VC needs to have Iftar, he can go to AMU or Jamia, he's not wanted right here," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

