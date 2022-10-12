Bid to set up library in each U.P. govt school

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh basic education department is making efforts to establish a functional library in every government primary and upper primary school. “To achieve the desired goals under the Nipun Bharat Mission, it is very important to ensure the availability of quality children’s literature in schools and students’ access to these books,” an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to Basic Shiksha Adhikaris, director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “It is important to have a collection of children’s literature so that a library can be established in schools, with books for different age groups, reading levels, interests and styles. Such a library should be made regular and functional.”

“In schools where separate library rooms are not available, reading corners should be made in each class. The use of library will be helpful in enhancing reading ability of children as well as development of academic skills, independent thinking and increasing socio-cultural knowledge and interests,” his letter read.

“To ensure effective use of library books by children and to develop the habit of reading, children should be provided opportunities to read books other than curriculum-based texts in the allotted period as per the prescribed time-table. A brief guide has been developed by the department and was sent to BSAs,” Anand said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 1.36 lakh government primary and upper primary schools in the state where nearly 1.92 crore students are enrolled. The state basic education department wants to develop a healthy book reading habit among the students for their betterment.

The DG said, “A prosperous and functional library / reading corner should be made for the children while ensuring the establishment and strengthening of the library in all the government schools in every district so that it can be used regularly by the students.”

A number of teachers have developed such a library in their schools by collecting books from donors who happily contributed books for students. The department expects similar initiatives from other teachers too.