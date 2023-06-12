Partly smoked bidi in mess breakfast raises much smoke at KMC Language University

A partly smoked bidi was found in the breakfast prepared for girls in the mess of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University’s Rani Laxmibai hostel, here, on Monday. As the photographs went viral on social media, the university constituted a five-member committee to investigate the issue.

The bidi discovered in an idli in the mess of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University’s Rani Laxmibai hostel, in Lucknow, on Monday (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After spotting the partly smoked bidi in an idli, the girl students refused to eat and went to take their exam without having breakfast. Insiders say that there have been complaints about the quality of food being served in the mess.

Vice-chancellor Prof NB Singh said, “There has been no complaint from the girls. We came to know about it through social media. The matter will be probed, and the guilty will be punished.”

University registrar, Ajay Krishna Yadav said, “On the direction of the vice-chancellor, a five-member probe committee was formed under Tanvir Khadija, dean, students’ welfare. The committee has been given three days to submit its report. Based on the findings, the university will take action against the guilty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Proctor Neeraj Shukla said, “Now that the vice-chancellor has formed a committee, it will be too early to jump to conclusions about what happened. Let’s wait for the findings of the committee.”

The quality of food in hostels of universities has been an issue frequently. Last month, a cockroach was found in the food served in the mess of a Lucknow University hostel. An undergraduate law student at Homi J Bhabha Hostel spotted it on the serving spoon and reported the matter to the mess owner.

Recently, moss in the tank used to supply drinking water to students at Lucknow University was seen. The students took pictures and uploaded them to social media that went viral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON