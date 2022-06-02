Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Big relief for Old City power consumers in U.P. capital

Around 50,000 residents of Old City area of Lucknow will get rid of low-voltage supply and power cuts as the work of Daud Nagar sub-station has been completed
Two transformers of 5 MVA each have been installed in the newly constructed Daud Nagar power sub-station of Lucknow. (For Representation)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Around 50,000 residents of Old City area here will get rid of low-voltage supply and power cuts as the work of Daud Nagar sub-station has been completed, say Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) officials. According to them, the transformers of the power sub-station were energised on Wednesday.

LESA started construction of the sub-station in February 2019. However, due to slow pace of work and negligence, the work was stalled for two years. Due to this, residents of Faizullaganj here had to face a severe power crisis during summer when power demand used to increase.

Two transformers of 5 MVA each have been installed in the newly constructed sub-station. Sant Kabir Nagar, Preetinagar, Agrasen Nagar, Daud Nagar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Ram Vihar, Gaurabhith, Ghazipur Balram, Yashnagar, Shyam Vihar, Laxminagar and Nandpuri Colony would be benefited from the sub-station.

With this, the Faizullaganj sub-station of LESA would be offloaded. At present, these areas are supplied electricity from Faizullaganj sub-station.

