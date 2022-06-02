Big relief for Old City power consumers in U.P. capital

Around 50,000 residents of Old City area here will get rid of low-voltage supply and power cuts as the work of Daud Nagar sub-station has been completed, say Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) officials. According to them, the transformers of the power sub-station were energised on Wednesday.

LESA started construction of the sub-station in February 2019. However, due to slow pace of work and negligence, the work was stalled for two years. Due to this, residents of Faizullaganj here had to face a severe power crisis during summer when power demand used to increase.

Two transformers of 5 MVA each have been installed in the newly constructed sub-station. Sant Kabir Nagar, Preetinagar, Agrasen Nagar, Daud Nagar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Ram Vihar, Gaurabhith, Ghazipur Balram, Yashnagar, Shyam Vihar, Laxminagar and Nandpuri Colony would be benefited from the sub-station.

With this, the Faizullaganj sub-station of LESA would be offloaded. At present, these areas are supplied electricity from Faizullaganj sub-station.