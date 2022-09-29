Bio-CNG plants approved for Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad

Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad districts will have bio-solid waste-based bio CNG (compressed natural gas plants), said the U.P. government in a press statement after a meeting that chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra held on Thursday.

The meeting of the “committee of secretaries” was held to discuss the expression of interest (EOI) presented by various municipalities for the establishment of bio-CNG plants in PPP (public-private partnership) mode.

The meeting, after discussions, approved 300 TPD (tonnes per day) plants in Lucknow and Ghaziabad besides a 200 TPD plant in Prayagraj. The press statement said the total capital investment on the projects will be ₹300 crore while it will bring an income of ₹204 lakh per annum to the municipalities as royalties.

The plants will also reduce 2 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Besides, 27,000 kg of bio-CNG per day that they will generate will be used in industrial, commercial, and vehicular fuel. At the same time, they will produce 160 metric tonnes of biofertilizers per day.

