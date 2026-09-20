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Biryani seller assaulted in Lucknow over suspicion of banned meat, 3 booked

According to a police statement, Rana Yadav, Shanu and Suraj allegedly stopped Rizwan, accused him of carrying prohibited meat, assaulted him and threatened to kill him

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 20:52:22 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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A biryani seller was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Lucknow’s Itaunja area on Sunday morning after they accused him of carrying banned meat, police said. Three people have been booked in connection with the incident, they added.

A screen grab from the viral video of the incident. (Sourced)
A screen grab from the viral video of the incident. (Sourced)

“The incident occurred around 8:30 am when Rizwan of Kasai Mohalla in Mahona was carrying meat for his stall,” read a police statement. Rizwan runs a biryani stall near Badi Masjid in Mahona on the outskirts of Lucknow on Sundays and Thursdays, police said.

Later in the afternoon, a video of the incident went viral on social media prompting police action. In the viral undated video, a man could purportedly be seen beaten up.

According to the police statement, Rana Yadav, Shanu and Suraj allegedly stopped Rizwan, accused him of carrying prohibited meat, assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

Based on Rizwan’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Itaunja police station under Sections 351(1), 352, 115(2), 117(1) and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the Lucknow police statement said.

Meanwhile, police seized the meat and sent a report to the veterinary officer. Samples have been collected and further legal action is underway, police said.

 
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