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BJP colluding with EC to manipulate voter list, allege Opposition parties

The voter list of UP makes it clear that when the BJP starts to lose on the issues front, they begin the war hiding behind institutions, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Opposition parties alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was colluding with the Election Commission to manipulate the voter list for its convenience and to further strengthen its position in poll-bound states. The final voter list for Uttar Pradesh was published on Friday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP members are allegedly forging signatures to delete SP voters’ names. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, “The voter list of UP, released today, makes it clear that when the BJP starts to lose on the issues front, they begin the war hiding behind institutions. These people are exposed in the name of the ED, CBI, Income Tax and now the EC. This time the BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Election Commission.”

UP Congress president Ajay Rai said, “This was a historic SIR that will be remembered for death of BLOs. The entire SIR process was done in a hurry. First, votes were deleted, then names were added, and now the final list also has anomalies...all this to facilitate the BJP. But voters know what BJP has done to families of BLOs and it will be reflected in the upcoming elections.”

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP colluding with EC to manipulate voter list, allege Opposition parties
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP colluding with EC to manipulate voter list, allege Opposition parties
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