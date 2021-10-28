BJP has forgotten promise to distribute laptops: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forgetting its poll promise to provide laptops to meritorious students in Uttar Pradesh even though the Yogi Adityanath government had completed four-and-a-half years in power.

Akhilesh Yadav was speaking at a programme organised to honour meritorious students at Durga Inter College in his parliamentary constituency Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

After addressing the gathering, Akhilesh distributed laptops to the meritorious students who excelled in class 10 and 12.

“The students sitting in front of me are meritorious. When their results were declared, I thought the BJP government will honour them because the BJP had promised to give tablets and laptops to meritorious students who opt for further studies. It had also said data will be provided free and some institutes will be connected to free wi-fi facility,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“The BJP has completed four-and-a-half years in power. Now, UP’s 24 crore people want to know when the BJP government will give laptops to meritorious students,” he said.

“Today, I read in newspapers that they are going to give some tablets. I want to know which tablet they have been giving to the children for the last four-and-a-half years?” the SP chief said.

He also said that the new generation needed gadgets for acquiring knowledge and the SP government gave them laptops during its tenure.

“When the laptops distributed during the SP’s tenure are turned on even today, the pictures of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and me appear on the screen. No one else appears there.”

The SP chief said that now that he (Akhilesh) is distributing free laptops, the chief minister is quite worried about who is coming to power in UP 2022. If the CM turns on the Samajwadi laptops, he will get to know who is coming to power in the state, the SP chief said.

“But our chief minister will not operate the laptop, because he doesn’t know how to do so,” he claimed.

He alleged that quality of the construction of expressways in Uttar Pradesh had deteriorated. Hitting out at the government for inflation and rising fuel prices, he said, “This government is indicating to everyone the need to ride bicycles.”

Alleging that a minister’s son mowed down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month (October 3), Akhilesh said in future, they may crush the Constitution.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused who have been arrested in the case.

He accused the present government of ruining the 102 and 108 ambulance services.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations, BJP Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi said, “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should know that the BJP is working continuously to fulfil its poll promises. Most of the promises, which were made in the poll manifesto, have already been completed in the last four-and-a-half years. As far as distributing laptops and tablets concerned, tablets and smartphones will be given to the students soon.”