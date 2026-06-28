BJP has shifted from ‘nation first’ to ‘donation first’, alleges Akhilesh

Alleging that the BJP had shifted from “nation first” to “donation first”, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling party of turning Uttar Pradesh into a “paper leak government”. He also alleged that repeated examination leaks had jeopardised the future of students and job aspirants.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing media persons in Civil Lines on the first day of his two-day visit to Prayagraj on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

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Launching a sharp attack during his two-day visit to Prayagraj, Yadav accused the BJP of functioning on a “4C formula” — “chanda (donations), chori (theft), chaturai (cunning) and chalaki (deceit)”.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav alleged that questions were being raised over the handling of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and claimed that public faith had been hurt. Referring to reports of alleged theft of offerings, he said such incidents had raised serious concerns among devotees and should not be ignored.

The SP chief said his party had carried out a “Socialist PDA Audit” highlighting alleged irregularities in various sectors, including recruitment examinations and developments linked to Ayodhya. He claimed that despite the issues raised by the party, the BJP had failed to provide satisfactory answers.

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{{^usCountry}} Calling the BJP government a “paper leak government”, Yadav alleged that paper leaks had become a recurring problem, playing with the future of students and job aspirants. Referring to controversies surrounding NEET, the 69,000-teacher recruitment process and other recruitment examinations, he claimed eligible candidates had been deprived of their constitutional rights. He also alleged that those raising questions over paper leaks were being targeted and recalled action against coaching institutes in Prayagraj during student protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the BJP government a “paper leak government”, Yadav alleged that paper leaks had become a recurring problem, playing with the future of students and job aspirants. Referring to controversies surrounding NEET, the 69,000-teacher recruitment process and other recruitment examinations, he claimed eligible candidates had been deprived of their constitutional rights. He also alleged that those raising questions over paper leaks were being targeted and recalled action against coaching institutes in Prayagraj during student protests. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to reports of a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak in Maharashtra, Yadav said his party would continue to raise questions about examination leaks in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that despite the government’s claims, constitutional guarantees in recruitment had not been upheld and reiterated his party’s demand for greater transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

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On Sanatan Dharma, Yadav said, the Samajwadi Party supported its protection but opposed any alleged wrongdoing in the name of religion. He said faith should be respected and not used as a cover for irregularities.

Yadav arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday for a two-day visit. During the day, he visited the residence of SP MLA Vijma Yadav in Ashok Nagar and later met advocate Syed Iftikhar Hussain at his residence in Kareli. He is scheduled to stay overnight in the city before continuing his engagements on Monday.