BJP leader expelled after obscene video goes viral

BJP leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi was expelled from the party on Thursday after a purported video showing him engaging in obscene acts with a dancer went viral on social media. BJP leader Babban Singh denied the allegations, claiming it was a ploy to defame him. (Sourced)

BJP state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla on Thursday issued a letter to Raghuvanshi, who is the chairman of Kisan Cooperative Mill in Rasra, Ballia district, informing him about the state president’s decision to expel him from the party on charges of misconduct and indiscipline.

The video, said to be from a wedding event, shows the BJP leader indulging in an inappropriate behaviour and obscene acts with a female dancer.

Raghuvanshi, 70, is a former BJP candidate from the Bansdih assembly seat in the 1993 elections.

However, he denied the allegations, claiming it was a ploy to defame him.

Talking to reporters in Ballia on Thursday, Raghuvanshi said, “This is a deliberate conspiracy to malign my image. The video is fabricated. MLA Ketakee Singh’s family members are behind this.”

Ketakee Singh is the BJP MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency. Rarghuvanshi claimed the incident took place during the wedding procession of the Durgipur village head in Bihar, also attended by Ketakee Singh’s family.

“They secretly made the video to defame me. I have never done such things; I am an old man now,” he said.