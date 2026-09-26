BJP made false claims about attracting investment: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday sharply criticised the BJP government, claiming it had made false claims about attracting investment and ground realities showed little actual industrial growth.

The SP president claimed inflation and unemployment had reached extreme levels in Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

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“The BJP regime ruined MSME units and continued to promote close associates. The government provided land to the Hinduja Group for truck and bus manufacturing. The project was funded by banks with no significant investment from the promoters...the government itself would become the buyer,” he said addressing party workers from various districts at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow.

Yadav also dismissed the government’s claims of mobile phone manufacturing in the state, saying only the assembly of devices was taking place with components imported from China, Taiwan and Korea. In contrast, he said, a mobile phone manufacturing unit had been set up in Noida during the previous Samajwadi Party government. The SP chief also pointed to Lucknow’s IT City project, other investments and hospitals built under his party’s rule as visible projects that benefited the public.

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{{^usCountry}} He described the 2027 Assembly elections as a battle to save democracy and the Constitution, calling it the people’s “last opportunity” to do so. He accused the BJP of capturing constitutional institutions, working against the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar and spreading anarchy at every level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the 2027 Assembly elections as a battle to save democracy and the Constitution, calling it the people’s “last opportunity” to do so. He accused the BJP of capturing constitutional institutions, working against the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar and spreading anarchy at every level. {{/usCountry}}

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“Only the SP and its leadership have the strength to end this anarchy,” he said, adding that public anger against the ruling party was intense.

The SP president claimed inflation and unemployment had reached extreme levels in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that corruption had broken all records, law and order had collapsed, multiple murders were occurring daily and crimes against women were rising. Criminals, he alleged, operated with protection from those in power.

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Yadav further alleged that “lies, loot and dishonesty” formed the BJP’s policy. He accused the government of looting the budget, destroying education and health systems and working against farmers, youth and the poor. He also claimed that the government was encouraging adulteration, including mixing ethanol in petrol for profit and handing public resources over to capitalists. He alleged that expressways built under the present regime, including the Ganga Expressway and the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, developed serious structural problems soon after construction due to large-scale corruption.