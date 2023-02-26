BJP marks ‘foundation day’ of NE states in Lucknow ahead of polls in Meghalaya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday marked the foundation day of four northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram – under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat (one India, splendid India)’ series in Lucknow.

Dignitaries at the BJP-organised function in Lucknow on Saturday to celebrate the foundation day of four northeastern states as part of the party’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ series. (Sourced)

While the assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland are due on Monday, the same for Tripura was held on February 16.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, party MLCs Subhash Yaduvansh and Mukesh Sharma, who were present on the occasion, said the programme reflected prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘one India.’

“Despite different dialects, societies, cultures, clothing and cuisine, our country is one, bonded by an innate unity. Uttar Pradesh’s foundation day was celebrated in Assam, and in the same way, the foundation day of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur and Mizoram was celebrated in Lucknow. All the states are now celebrating others’ foundation day in this fashion,” Deodhar remarked.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said it is the result of such inclusive thinking on part of the PM that today the ‘brand India’ is shining across the globe.

BJP leader Praveen Garg said people from different walks of life, including achievers from the northeastern states, participated in the function.