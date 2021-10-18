Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP MLA from Ayodhya gets 5 years in jail in 28-year-old fake mark sheet case
lucknow news

BJP MLA from Ayodhya gets 5 years in jail in 28-year-old fake mark sheet case

Special judge of MP/MLA court Puja Singh delivered the verdict and Indra Pratap Tiwari, who was present in the court, was taken in custody and sent to jail.
The court also slapped a fine of 8,000 on Indra Pratap Tiwari. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:39 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Indra Pratap Tiwari, BJP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya, was on Monday sentenced to five years in jail by a special court in a 28-year-old case of using fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

Special judge of MP/MLA court Puja Singh delivered the verdict and Tiwari, who was present in the court, was taken in custody and sent to jail.

The court also slapped a fine of 8,000 on him.

Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabbu Tiwari was elected from Gosaiganj assembly constituency in the last assembly elections.

The case was lodged against Tiwari in 1992 by the then Principal of Saket Degree College of Ayodhya Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi in Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

He Had alleged that Tiwari used a fake marksheet to get the admission. Tiwari was also elected as Secretary of the college students union in that year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayodhya site bharatiya janata party uttar pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ram temple: Experts tasked with getting sunlight to illuminate idol every Ram Navami, says Champat Rai

RSS Abhyas Varg begins, Mohan Bhagwat to reach Ayodhya today

2022 UP election: Allahabad west seat to have 27 more polling booths this time

Lakhimpur violence: 4 more arrested, farmers called for questioning
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP