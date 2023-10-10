BJP MLA slams Cong over ‘silence’ on Hamas-Israel conflict

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has condemned the Congress Party for its silence over the issue of Hamas attack on Israel. Singh has slammed the Congress for not commenting over the barbaric act of Hamas against the citizens of Israel while dubbing it as ‘Muslim appeasement’.

Rajeshwar Singh (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At a time when United Nations Human Rights Council is condemning the brutal killing and captivity of Israeli residents by the Hamas terrorists and when the United Arab Emirates has described the attack by terrorist organization Hamas as disgusting and the kidnapping of Israeli citizens as a shocking incident, the Congress Party is refraining from saying anything on this matter,” stated Singh in a press statement on Monday.

He further slammed the Congress for maintaining silence over the barbaric action of Hamas.

In a statement, Singh questioned the silence of Congress leadership in this matter and further advised the Congress to adopt a more principled stance on this matter and not succumb to political appeasement.

He also condemned the march taken out by the students of Aligarh Muslim University recently in support of Hamas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AMU students should have been the first to condemn the gruesome attack on women and children by Hamas. They should not try to communalise our peaceful environment in UP. Being students of a premier institute they have more responsibility on their shoulders. The AMU administration should control such misguided students before AMU loses its reputation,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON