BJP playing politics over women’s quota: Congress

Congress leaders on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics over women’s reservation at a seminar organised by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on ‘The Women’s Reservation Act: Respect or Deception?’

Congress leaders paying tribute to former state president Arun Kumar Singh Munna at the party office. (Sourced)

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“While PM Narendra Modi speaks of respecting women, three individuals associated with the BJP raped a student at BHU on November 1, 2023. Arrests were made 60 days after the incident, on December 31, 2023. Until then, they were actively campaigning for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Such a heinous crime was committed in the PM’s parliamentary constituency,” state Congress president Ajay Rai said.

Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra said, “Will the BJP dare to make a woman as party president? BJP leaders who are currently advocating for women’s reservation had opposed women’s quota in panchayats introduced by Rajiv Gandhi.”

She added, “Why has the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed in 2023 with the full support of the Congress and other opposition parties, not yet been enacted into law and implemented?”

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{{^usCountry}} National general secretary Avinash Pandey and UP in-charge Avinash Pandey said the BJP was playing politics over women’s reservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} National general secretary Avinash Pandey and UP in-charge Avinash Pandey said the BJP was playing politics over women’s reservation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Congress leaders paid tribute to Arun Kumar Singh Munna, senior leader and former state president of the party who passed away recently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Congress leaders paid tribute to Arun Kumar Singh Munna, senior leader and former state president of the party who passed away recently. {{/usCountry}}

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