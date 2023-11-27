BJP re-inducts old hands in U.P. ahead of 2024 LS polls

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) has begun to set its house in order as it re-inducted several hands, who had been expelled from the party for different reasons.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak welcomed several party cadres back into the party fold at a function held at UP BJP office in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

Over 50 such hands, including prominent ones like former corporators Dilip Srivastava, Suresh Awasthi, Amit Maurya, Subhashini Maurya, Sunil Shukla, Ramu Sanyal and Akhilesh Giri, were welcomed into the party again by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Besides the re-inductees, some 1,500 new faces - people from different walks of life as well as those representing various organisations and bodies and from different parties – were also welcomed into the party fold.

These included retired deputy inspector general of police Harish Kumar, former army personnel Vipin Kumar Dube, state chief of Pragatisheel Vyapar Mandal Sugriv Maurya, former vice president of Lucknow Bar Association Siddharth Anand, cleric Iliyas Sahai Nadvi, city secretary of Samajwadi Party Dipendra Singh Dipu and former corporators Sagir Khan, Amit Sonkar and Santosh Singh.

“I have always been a loyal party soldier and I am grateful to the party for everything,” said Dilip Srivastava.

Senior BJP leaders, including state vice-president Brij Bahadur, state general secretary and Awadh region in-charge Sanjay Rai, regional chief Kamlesh Mishra, Lucknow BJP chief Anand Dwivedi, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, party lawmaker Neeraj Bora and senior leader Neeraj Singh were present on the occasion.