BJP will repeat Bengal results in UP assembly polls: Sharma

Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday claimed that the results of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections would mirror those of Bengal, asserting that the BJP would retain power in the state with more than a two-thirds majority. He also said the SP, BSP and Congress would be wiped out, and that the Congress would complete a century of defeats under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma (File)

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Sharma was addressing the concluding session of the BJP’s ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan 2026’ in Sitapur.

Addressing party workers, Sharma said the BJP is a worker-based party and its government functions on the strength of the organisation.

“Governments of opposition parties come and go, but once a BJP government comes, it stays for a long time because BJP workers serve the people with principles. For a worker, it is not the post but the nation that comes first. On the strength of such workers, the BJP is today the world’s largest party,” he said.

Referring to the upcoming 2027 UP assembly elections, Sharma said: “The BJP will form the government in the state with more than a two-thirds majority.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The SP, BSP and Congress will be wiped out, and the Congress will complete a century of defeats under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SP, BSP and Congress will be wiped out, and the Congress will complete a century of defeats under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The former deputy chief minister also spoke on the issue of power supply in the state, claiming that the highest electricity supply was being ensured under the BJP government.

“If there is any problem anywhere, it is being fixed immediately. The energy minister is handling the department very well,” Sharma said.

He further said that the Centre had ensured there was no crisis of petroleum products in the country and claimed that prices had risen much less in India compared to several other countries.

Several BJP leaders were present at the event.