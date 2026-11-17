The Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’(brainstorming meeting) began at Mathura’s Parkham village on Monday as the party prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Party leaders justified choosing Mathura as the venue of the meeting and expressed confidence that the BJP would get a successive third term in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the Samajwadi Party’s claims of Dalit support. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and other BJP leaders at the Chintan Shivir in Mathura on Monday. (HT Photo)

The closed-door meeting commenced around 3pm after chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached the venue—Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Anusandhan Kendra (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Cow Research Centre).

State BJP president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Mathura is the place of Lord Krishna who preached the Bhagwat Gita.

The BJP shall move on principles based on the Gita’s teachings in the upcoming elections, he said.

The meeting is being held as the party focuses on strengthening its organisational structure ahead of the polls, where the BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term after winning the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin is expected to arrive on Tuesday and interact with party leaders.

Fifty-four senior party leaders are attending the meeting.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were among those present at the venue on Monday.

Maurya said, “The all-important ‘Chintan Shivir’ is being organised in the land of Lord Krishna and birthplace of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayaya. The meet is to draft an action plan by 54 leaders who are part of the government, the party organisation in UP and those at national level concerned with the state. The meeting will continue on Tuesday when we eagerly await guidance from national president Nitin Nabin.”

“For the 2027 state assembly elections, the BJP will move with the confidence that 60% voters are with the party and there is a division in the remaining 40%. The BJP has a share in this remaining 40% too. We will go to the public with this confidence because there is nothing against BJP rule among them,” he added.

“We are confident that the BJP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh for the third time in a row with a grand majority. Lawlessness, mafia rule, riots and crime prevailed in the state before 2017 but all this changed after the BJP came to power and the rule of law was revived in UP,” he said.

“The ‘mungeri lal ke haseen sapne’ (fanciful dreams) of the Samajwadi Party to regain power in UP will be dashed to ground,” Maurya said.

“We have a strong organisational structure and the poor have faith in the BJP,” he added.

For his part, Pathak said Mathura is “home” for them and everyone needs the blessings of Lord Krishna. Thus, the BJP chose Mathura as the venue to draft an action plan for the state assembly elections and will ensure success for the third time in a row with Lord Krishna’s blessings, he said. Pathak targeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and said there was no Dalit representation in the “Dalit Sammellan” held at Agra on Sunday.

“The list of those reaching the airport to welcome Akhilesh Yadav arriving for the Dalit meet in Agra had none from the Dalit community. This exposes SP chief’s claims about Dalit support,” he said.

“The Samajwadi Party seeks support of Dalits when out of power but commits atrocities on Dalits once it comes to power,” Pathak said, adding that people know the real face of the Samajwadi Party and will never accept it.

Mathura MP Hema Malini welcomed the chief minister at the beginning of the meet. Those attending the first session included party national general secretaries BL Santhosh, Vinod Tawde and Smriti Irani, besides other leaders.